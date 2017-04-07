Woman of Vision luncheon honours those making a difference

A dozen women were honoured Friday at the annual Global News Woman of Vision luncheon.

The celebration honours women in the community who are making waves and change, and acting as dynamic forces.

READ MORE: A true ‘Woman of Vision’: Lesley MacDonald

The honourees range from Olympian Jen Kish to Dr. Shawna Pandya, a citizen astronaut, to former Prime Minister Kim Campbell.

Watch below: This month’s Woman of Vision is Canada’s first and only female Prime Minister Kim Campbell. Lesley MacDonald has her story.

The event, hosted by Lesley MacDonald, drew hundreds of people to the Shaw Conference Centre.

“It’s a great honour,” Campbell said about the distinction.

“There’s nothing that makes you feel more inadequate than receiving an honour in the company of other women you think are amazing and spectacular. It’s very encouraging to see what women do – their imagination, their commitment.”

Campbell wants more women to become involved in politics; the B.C. native broke ground by becoming the first female prime minister of Canada.

“We need to be out there. Women have such an important contribution to make. You cannot make policy when half the population voice is not heard,” she said.

“There are young women out there making a difference. At the end of the day, democracy really matters.”

Campbell has some advice for those who may be on the fence about stepping into political life and for the community to encourage women to do so.

“Sure it’s difficult but a lot of things are difficult. You’d hate to live your life where later on when you’re getting old, you’re saying, ‘Gee, I wish I had done that.’ Go for it now,” she said.

“It’s important for people to encourage young women who want to do this but also to recognize that when somebody different comes to do a job, you may have an initial reaction that person doesn’t look or sound like other people who have done it. Take a breath. Say, ‘Am I reacting to this person because they’re new and different?’ Give that person a chance.”

Woman of Vision started in 1995.