Africville to host Sunrise Easter Church Service

A special church service will take place next weekend at the Africville Museum.

Sunday Miller, the executive director of the Africville Heritage Trust, says the event will be a Sunrise Church Service and take place on Sunday, April 16 at 6 a.m.

“It’s 50 years since the church was destroyed,” said Miller. “The last service they had there was Easter service.”

The museum now stands at the site of the former Seaview United Baptist Church in Africville.

The community was populated almost entirely by African Nova Scotians. In the 1960’s, the city bulldozed the site and expropriated the land for the MacKay Bridge.

Miller says the Sunrise Church Service will help celebrate the legacy of the church.

In 2002, Africville was named a national historic site.

A formal apology was given to former residents of Africville in 2010 by Peter Kelly, who was mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality at the time.