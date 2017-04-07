High-risk offender now living in Halifax: police

Halifax Regional Police are advising the public that a high-risk offender has been released from prison and is now residing in the Halifax area.
Ross Nelson Garland, 57, was released from Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Friday after completing a sentence for robbery and forcible confinement.
Police say Garland has a long history of criminal convictions dating back to 1977. Some of Garland’s previous convictions include:
Garland has been assessed as being at a high risk to re-offend. Officials say the victim in his most recent conviction for robbery and forcible confinement was an adult woman that he did not know.
Garland is described as an aboriginal man, 6’3”, 276 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.
Officials say they release information about high risk offenders in order to alert members of the public about their presence in the community. Police say any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.
As part of his release, Garland will be under court-imposed conditions for eight years and required to follow a number of conditions, including:
