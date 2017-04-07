Canada
April 7, 2017 10:41 am

High-risk offender now living in Halifax: police

By Reporter  Global News

Ross Nelson Garland, 57, was released from the Dorchester Penitentiary on April 7, 2017.

Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police are advising the public that a high-risk offender has been released from prison and is now residing in the Halifax area.

Ross Nelson Garland, 57, was released from Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Friday after completing a sentence for robbery and forcible confinement.

Garland’s criminal history dates back 40 years

Police say Garland has a long history of criminal convictions dating back to 1977. Some of Garland’s previous convictions include:

  • Armed robbery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Forcible confinement
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Uttering threats
  • Break and enter
  • Trafficking
  • Theft
  • Impaired driving

Garland has been assessed as being at a high risk to re-offend. Officials say the victim in his most recent conviction for robbery and forcible confinement was an adult woman that he did not know.

Garland is described as an aboriginal man, 6’3”, 276 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials say they release information about high risk offenders in order to alert members of the public about their presence in the community. Police say any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.

Garland to be under court imposed conditions for 8 years

As part of his release, Garland will be under court-imposed conditions for eight years and required to follow a number of conditions, including:

  • Give notice of any address change
  • Give notice of change in occupation, including employment, vocation or educational training and volunteer work
  • Give notice of any change in domestic or financial situation
  • Give notice of any change that may reasonably be expected to affect ability to comply with the conditions of your long term supervision
  • Not own, possess or have control of any weapons

