Alberta NDP encourages women to run for municipal office: ‘gender parity is possible’

On average, women hold about 26 per cent of elected seats in municipal politics and the Alberta government wants to see that number increase in the upcoming municipal elections.

“When women run, they win as often as men,” Premier Rachel Notley said in a promotional video on the government’s website.

“We know gender parity is possible. We have done it in our government. It’s time to make similar gains at the local and school board levels.”

The government has re-launched its #ReadyForHer campaign, which encourages more women to run for office. This time around, they hope women will get their names on the ballot for the October municipal elections across the province.

“Our city halls and school boards should reflect the communities they serve, and that means electing more women,” said Stephanie McLean, Alberta’s minister of Status of Women.

“I’m encouraging more women to run because when Albertans are truly represented, that’s progress for all of us.”

In the 2013 municipal elections, Albertans elected women to 490 of 1,874 positions – an average of 26 per cent. That’s despite the fact half of Alberta’s population is female.

The province said there are a number of reasons women don’t run for office, including childcare, sexism and campaign resources.

In Edmonton, there is just one woman on the 13-member city council. Calgary city council is made up of two women and 13 men. Red Deer’s council is close to gender parity with four women on the nine-member council.

Alberta made Canadian history in the May 2015 election when a record 28 women were elected to the legislative assembly. Notley’s cabinet is currently made up of 10 women and 10 men.

The United Nations believes women should hold at least 30 per cent of elected seats for a government to reflect women’s concerns.

The government will take its Ready For Her campaign on the road, holding information sessions in Edmonton, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, St. Albert and Sherwood Park. The province is not making a stop in Calgary this time around because it stopped there on the last tour.

Edmonton’s event will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Courtyard Edmonton West. McLean will host the event, which will also include three panellists.

For more information on the other events, head to the Alberta government’s website.

