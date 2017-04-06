City used double amount of sand on Edmonton streets this winter than last

If you thought there was way more sand on Edmonton roads this winter season, you were right. The city used 125,000 tonnes of sand this winter, compared to just 60,000 tonnes the year before.

Part of the reason? The city saw twice as much snow this winter as it did last year, officials said.

While it seems like a lot, 125,000 tonnes of sand is still below the annual average of 150,000 tonnes.

Edmonton crews started pre-sweeping a couple of weeks ago.

Now, crews are sweeping the boulevards, sidewalks and main arterial routes.

Residential street sweeping will begin April 18. Residents are reminded to keep an eye out for no-parking signs that will indicate when their neighbourhood will be swept.

Despite the 125,000 tonnes of sand used this year, the city said it tries to reduce the amount of sand used every year.

This year, crews were testing out a pilot project using calcium chloride.

Edmonton is also phasing out the use of rock chips in the sand mix. Drivers might notice some chips leftover, but the city is working to get a mix of just sand and salt.

Edmonton also tries to reuse about 80 per cent of the sand mixture. The sand and gravel recycling program is currently under review.

The city hopes to have all of Edmonton swept by June 1.