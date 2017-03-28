Edmonton spring street sweeping underway

Spring is officially here and most of Edmonton’s roads are now clear of snow.

Eduardo Sosa, director of roadway maintenance for the city, says street sweeping and spring cleanup is fully underway now and crews even got an early start.

The warm winter allowed crews to get started in February and even do some sweeping throughout the winter when the roads cleared.

“We took advantage of that to remove some of the sand we put on for the earlier part of the winter and now, with the warmer temperatures, we are also engaging in the spring sweeping,” Sosa said.

Crews are focusing their efforts on arterial and main routes to start and will then move on to residential neighbourhoods.

“With the warmer weather, and because we don’t want dusty conditions, we do need to get to the sweeping task earlier,” Sosa said. “So last year was an even better winter than this one and we were sweeping very early in the year.”

With the snow all gone from the roads, city crews are also out fixing potholes and other issues with streets.

The city also has a sand and gravel recycling program, which Sosa said is much more environmentally friendly than years past.

“We recycle about 70 to 80 per cent of the sand we put out throughout the winter,” Sosa explained. “That is more than 100,000 tonnes of sand, so it is a very intense operation.”

The sand and gravel collected needs to be processed and cleaned before it is used again because it’s filled with hydrocarbons and other contaminants that hurt grass and green spaces near roads.

The Edmonton winter was again mild compared to years past and Sosa suggested the city has to get started earlier every year.