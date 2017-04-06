Duran Duran to play Roundup MusicFest 2017 during Calgary Stampede

Organizers with Roundup MusicFest announced Thursday that Duran Duran will be performing at the 2017 music festival.

The British new wave and synthpop band, formed in 1978, is best known for hits of the 80s and 90s including Hungry Like the Wolf, Rio, and A View to a Kill.

A tweet from Roundup MusicFest account indicated more artists will be announced at a later date.

The 22nd annual Stampede Roundup will be held at Shaw Millennium Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

The event had previously been held at Fort Calgary, but organizers announced the decision to leave the venue in November, saying it was “no longer compatible” with their “event needs.”

Stampede Roundup is Calgary’s largest corporate Stampede party and draws a crowd of around 17,000 people.

Money raised goes to the Rotary Club of Calgary. In 2015, the event raised $225,000 for the non-profit organization.

Past performers include KISS, Journey, Bryan Adams, Def Leppard, and The Tragically Hip.