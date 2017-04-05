Father-son duo croon distaste for snow after Newfoundland hit with more than 100 cm

What do you do when Mother Nature dumps more than 100 centimetres of the white stuff on you, essentially shutting down your town? Write a song, lamenting the snow.

That’s what 14-year-old Austin Thomson from Lewiseporte, N.L. did with his composition I Really Hate Snow.

Fed up with being trapped indoors for days, the teen blues musician wrote the guitar riff and the lyrics came flowing. With the encouragement of his dad, the father-son duo performed the “silly song” during a live Facebook session which quickly resonated with fellow snow-haters.

“One of the coolest things for Austin and I is reading all the comments, with people talking about being stuck in the snow and having a bad day and then getting home and having a laugh after seeing this,” said dad David Thomson.

Since posting the song online on Monday, the video has racked up more than 645,000 plays.

The Thomsons, originally from Peterborough, Ont., are a musical family. David plays in country music bands and writes songs in his spare time. All three Thomson children play musical instruments, with middle child Austin taking the reins in composing original songs for the family to jam to. “Buddy Guy is my favourite blues artist,” he said.

“Most of the songs that I write, they tell stories,” said Austin. “[This song] is really just about how much I can’t wait for spring to come! Then I can go outside and it won’t be cold!”

The young musician hopes to move to Chicago, where his idol has a blues club, and work as a professional artist when he turns 21.

But for now, he says, he’s just looking forward to going back to school and seeing his friends after being snowed in for three days in a row.