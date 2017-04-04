Justin Trudeau to visit 3M Canada’s research and development lab in London

Roughly three months after packing Western University’s Alumni Hall for a town-hall style visit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is returning to London.

Few details are available, but the federal government confirmed Trudeau will visit one of 3M Canada’s research and development laboratories on Wednesday. Trudeau will participate in interactive demonstrations at the Oxford Street East facility at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Trudeau last visited on January 13, and drew a crowd of roughly 2,100 people at Alumni Hall.

During the town hall event in January, Trudeau touched on a wide range of topics, including fiscal spending habits, cash-for-access events, and climate change.