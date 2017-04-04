‘Romaine calm’: Hamilton police looking to find $45K worth of stolen lettuce

Hamilton police have issued a punny plea on social media in an effort to recover several thousand dollars worth of lettuce after police said it was taken from a property in the city’s east end.

“Lettuce know if you have any tips. Your information could be the tip of the iceberg and uncover a major theft ring,” a message posted on the service’s Twitter account said Tuesday.

"Lettuce" work together again – No seriously – Constable Steve Welton

Read More: https://t.co/4cJV1bY5yu pic.twitter.com/XCpTo8R2TG — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 4, 2017

In a press release entitled “Police asking the public to “Romaine Calm” after $45,000 lettuce theft,” investigators said a large commercial truck and refrigeration trailer containing the leafy greens was taken from a property on Covington Street, near Centennial Parkway North and Barton Street East, sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the truck was found in Toronto, but the trailer was taken to an unknown location. The trailer had the Ontario licence plate P9002D.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 905-546-2991 or 905-546-3820, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.