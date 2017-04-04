Crime
April 4, 2017 4:18 pm

‘Romaine calm’: Hamilton police looking to find $45K worth of stolen lettuce

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Hamilton Police say investigators are looking for a stolen trailer containing $45,000 worth of lettuce.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Hamilton police have issued a punny plea on social media in an effort to recover several thousand dollars worth of lettuce after police said it was taken from a property in the city’s east end.

“Lettuce know if you have any tips. Your information could be the tip of the iceberg and uncover a major theft ring,” a message posted on the service’s Twitter account said Tuesday.

Story continues below

In a press release entitled “Police asking the public to “Romaine Calm” after $45,000 lettuce theft,” investigators said a large commercial truck and refrigeration trailer containing the leafy greens was taken from a property on Covington Street, near Centennial Parkway North and Barton Street East, sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the truck was found in Toronto, but the trailer was taken to an unknown location. The trailer had the Ontario licence plate P9002D.

READ MORE: $100K worth of frozen blueberries, fruit stolen in Hamilton: police

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 905-546-2991 or 905-546-3820, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Hamilton Police
Hamilton police stolen lettuce
Stolen lettuce

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News