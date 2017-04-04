‘Romaine calm’: Hamilton police looking to find $45K worth of stolen lettuce
Hamilton police have issued a punny plea on social media in an effort to recover several thousand dollars worth of lettuce after police said it was taken from a property in the city’s east end.
“Lettuce know if you have any tips. Your information could be the tip of the iceberg and uncover a major theft ring,” a message posted on the service’s Twitter account said Tuesday.
In a press release entitled “Police asking the public to “Romaine Calm” after $45,000 lettuce theft,” investigators said a large commercial truck and refrigeration trailer containing the leafy greens was taken from a property on Covington Street, near Centennial Parkway North and Barton Street East, sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the truck was found in Toronto, but the trailer was taken to an unknown location. The trailer had the Ontario licence plate P9002D.
READ MORE: $100K worth of frozen blueberries, fruit stolen in Hamilton: police
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 905-546-2991 or 905-546-3820, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.