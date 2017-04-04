OpenTable names 13 Edmonton restaurants among Canada’s best hidden gems

As a way to mark Canada’s 150th birthday this year, OpenTable has released a list of the 150 best hidden gems in Canada and 13 of them happen to be right here in Edmonton.

The hidden gems list highlights the best local restaurants from communities across Canada.

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service company, compiled the list based on more than 480,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The list was narrowed down from more than 2,000 Canadian restaurants.

“The restaurants highlighted on this list illustrate the variety of local tastes across the country as neighbourhoods in Canada become more diverse,” said Ziv Schierau, head of national accounts for OpenTable Canada.

“From the best-kept-secret eateries to more established restaurants, this list encourages Canadians to explore their own neighbourhood, as well as others, for their next dining out experience.”

Ontario has the greatest number of restaurants featured with 68 establishments, followed by Alberta with 37, British Columbia with 22, Québec with 15 and Manitoba with seven.

Here are the Edmonton eateries that cracked the top 150:

OpenTable also conducted a survey asking restaurant goers about their eating habits. The survey of more than 300 OpenTable diners found 55 per cent of Canadians prefer to dine close to the their own neighbourhood rather than heading to other areas.

Eighty-seven per cent of respondents said they are more likely to eat at a restaurant if it uses local, Canadian ingredients. On top of that, 21 per cent cited Alberta beef as their favourite Canadian food.

Thirty-seven per cent of survey respondents said they dine at a new restaurant in their neighbourhood at least once a month.

To see the entire list of the 150 hidden gems, visit OpenTable’s website.

