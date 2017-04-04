Stay off the river, away from stormwater lakes: City of Edmonton

With warm spring weather upon us, the City of Edmonton and the fire department are warning residents to stay off the river and away from stormwater lakes and ponds.

Fluctuating water levels on the North Saskatchewan River cause the ice thickness to vary, which Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says poses a significant risk to the public.

“The North Saskatchewan River is a powerful, deceptive, fast-moving river; snow and ice on the river is never safe to walk on,” read a City of Edmonton news release.

Stormwater lakes and ponds protect neighbourhoods from flooding but they can be warmer and more turbulent, the city said. This causes the ice to melt faster than natural bodies of water, posing a greater risk.

“While it may appear to be safe on the surface, stormwater ice is unpredictable and dangerous.”

For more information on ice safety, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.