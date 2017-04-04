Global Calgary news anchors face off in baton-twirling battle

Global Calgary anchor and reporter Dallas Flexhaug has a hidden talent that many of her co-workers weren’t even aware of: she’s a master baton twirler.

Flexhaug, who grew up in Calgary, said she spent hours at the gym in the Southland Leisure Centre practicing her baton-twirling skills.

In 2000, Flexhaug was part of a baton-twirling team – called the “A Team” – which competed in provincial championships. After winning, the team continued on to a national championship, which they also won.

The A Team then moved on to the world championships in Den Bosch, Holland.

“It was the time of my life,” Flexhaug said. “I have many, many fond memories of my teammates and coaches, and that trip.”

“My dad surprised me one day during competition in Holland – he flew there to watch us compete!”

On Tuesday, Flexhaug brought her old batons to Global Calgary to demonstrate her twirling skills live on air for meteorologist Jordan Witzel in honour of activity #143 on the ParticiPACTION 150 Play List (which is baton twirling.)

“You are all in for a treat right now,” Witzel told viewers.

“I was a professional baton twirler,” Flexhaug confessed, showing off her moves.

“Dallas, we had no idea,” anchor Scott Fee said. “Why have you kept this from us for so long?”

Although he had an excellent teacher, Witzel wasn’t able to master the art of baton twirling.

“I think I have to watch what I’m doing instead of staring at the camera,” he said.

Flexhaug even attempted to twirl two batons at a time.

“All my A Team members are saying ‘you suck’ 15 years later,” she joked.

WATCH: Dallas Flexhaug and the A Team compete in Holland in 2000

Minutes after Flexhaug showed off her skills, Fee gave it a try.

“Is that a thing,” he asked, spinning the baton with one hand.

WATCH: Scott Fee gave baton twirling a try on Tuesday in honour of activity #143 on the ParticiPACTION 150 Play List

“It’s a great sport, kind of like rhythmic gymnastics,” Flexhaug said, adding she was “a lot more flexible” back in 2000 when she competed.