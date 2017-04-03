Canada West’s top rookie Jamel Lyles returning to Manitoba Bisons after one year hiatus

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Bisons football team is getting one of their top players back after a season away.

The Bisons announced running back and returner Jamel Lyles is returning to the program for the 2017 season.

Lyles, 20, was the Canada West Rookie of the Year in 2015, but left the team abruptly for what the school called “academic reasons”. In his rookie year with the Herd the Surrey, BC native was an all-star at both the running back and kick returner positions. He led the nation with 1,564 all-purpose yards including 691 yards rushing. He rushed for a pair of TD’s and also had both a punt return and kick return touchdown.

“We are very much looking forward to Jamel returning to Manitoba and becoming a significant contributor to our offence “ said Bisons head coach Brian Dobie in a statement. “Jamel has proven to be one of the most productive and dynamic football player in the nation.”

After leaving the University of Manitoba Lyles returned to British Columbia where he played junior football with the BCFC’s Westshore Rebels. He helped them win the conference title while getting named the winner of the Canadian Junior Football League’s Outstanding Offensive Player award.

“Jamel had an incredible and dominating season in the BCFC,” said Dobie. “Breaking Andrew Harris’ single season rushing record.”

Alex Christie and Cam Fox shared the running back duties for the Bisons last season but it was Fox’s final year of university eligibility.

WATCH: Jamel Lyles 2015 Highlights

