Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot named 3rd NHL star of the week

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot has been named the NHL’s third star of the week.

Talbot went 3-0-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average and .946 save percentage to help the Oilers clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2006.

“He’s a great guy in the room,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “He’s someone that everyone loves being around and he’s a great team guy, a great leader. He’s someone that we love playing for.

“He’s been so good for us. Every time we win, I think he’s a star.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers make playoffs for 1st time since 2006: What’s changed in the last 11 years?

Talbot has appeared in a league-high 70 games for the Oilers this season, earning 40 wins for the first time in his career. The 40th win came Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks, tying the Oilers single-season record held by none other than the legendary Grant Fuhr.

“Anytime your name is anywhere near Grant Fuhr’s name is pretty special,” Talbot said following Saturday’s game.

“To be on that list is a pretty big achievement but it just goes to show the kind of team that we’ve got in this room this year and how we’ve come together and how hard we’ve played.”

Congrats Cam and I look forward to watching you get number 41 https://t.co/B2xtDPshv4 — Grant Fuhr (@grantfuhr) April 2, 2017

“To tie Grant Fuhr is quite an accomplishment for a goaltender that came to an organization that was at the bottom of the barrel,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “He’s grown his game as well and our players really rally around him.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ goalie Cam Talbot and wife Kelly welcome twin babies

Washing Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson was named second star of the week. Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin was named first star.

The Oilers are back in action Tuesday night against the L.A. Kings.