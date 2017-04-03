Mill Creek pedestrian bridges need to be repaired or replaced: report

Due to decay and rot, five pedestrian bridges in Mill Creek Ravine could be in line for replacement or rehabilitation work.

The work would include the ravine’s three timber trestle bridges – which were built in the early 1900s and converted to pedestrian bridges in the 1970s – and the two glue-laminated bridges, which were built in the 1970s.

The two glue-laminated bridges and one of the trestle bridges need to be replaced, according to a report going to the city’s Urban Planning Committee. The other two trestle bridges are in need of extensive rehabilitation work, the report states. (See map of locations below).

City administration is asking city council to approve an environmental impact assessment in order to get the much-needed work done.

The recommendation follows assessment work done in 2016 that found evidence of advanced decay in the trestle bridges and extensive rot in the glue-laminated bridges.

“Extensive bridge assessment has concluded that all five subject bridges require reconstruction or rehabilitation to maintain safe trail access through this very popular area of Mill Creek Ravine,” read the city report released late last week.

“Bridge improvements will enhance user safety, functionality and extend the service life of the structures.”

City administration is also recommending city council remove all 30 in-stream piers around two of the trestle bridges to improve creek flow and remove a potential source of contamination.

Funding for the project was approved as part of the 2015-2018 capital budget.

The report goes to the city’s Urban Planning Committee on Wednesday.