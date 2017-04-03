RCMP officer able to revive woman with Naloxone after arrest outside Edmonton

A Strathcona County RCMP officer administered two doses of Naloxone to a woman who suffered a suspected overdose after being arrested.

RCMP said they found a vehicle parked on Highway 21 just south of Highway 14 at around 9:20 a.m. on Friday. A search found the licence plate on the vehicle had been stolen off a Dodge Ram the day before in Beiseker, Alta.

A woman who was in the driver’s seat was arrested and put in the back of the RCMP vehicle. Mounties said, a short time later, the officer noticed the woman was unconscious.

Suspecting an overdose, the officer gave her a first dose of Naloxone but she remained unresponsive. After a second dose, she regained partial consciousness.

Strathcona County EMS took the woman to hospital where she was treated and released.

After investigating, RCMP determined the vehicle she was in had also been reported stolen from a Sylvan Lake residence on March 29. RCMP found stolen identification and credit cards inside the vehicle.

The 28-year-old woman is now in custody and faces several criminal charges in connection with the alleged stolen property.

Naloxone kits are available to all on-duty RCMP members so they can treat people who may have overdosed or help colleagues who may have been accidentally exposed to opioids.

The vehicle was found about 30 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.