Man found dead in Kelowna RCMP cells

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a man found dead in an RCMP holding cell.

The man was arrested after crashing his car into a tree on McCulloch Road in East Kelowna Friday. Police don’t indicate why he was arrested.

Police say the man was taken to the detachment and then to hospital after complaining of pain.

They say the man was cleared by hospital staff and taken back to an RCMP cell.

Two hours after being booked, the man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead shortly after.

The Independent Investigations Office has launched an investigation to determine if the there’s a connection between the man’s death and the actions of police.

The 40-year-old victim has not been identified.