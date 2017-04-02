Suspicious fire destroys only grocery store in Brochet Manitoba
BROCHET — Thompson RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed the only grocery store in the community of Brochet, Mb Sunday morning.
Police haven’t determined an exact cause, but are investigating the fire as arson.
No injuries were reported during the blaze.
The community of around 600 people is located north of Thompson near the Saskatchewan border.
The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting with the investigation.
