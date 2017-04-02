Body of missing Regina man Mathew Dahl has been found

Regina Police Service have found the body of a man who has been missing for three weeks.

Police say the body of Mathew Dahl, 32, was found in a rural location northwest of Regina on Saturday. It’s the same area his vehicle was found just three days earlier.

Dahl was reported missing on March 10.

The Major Crimes Unit with the Office of the Chief Coroner is continuing the investigation, but police say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

