2 men in hospital after single-vehicle crash on Mount Royal

Two young men were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Remembrance Road on Mount Royal.

Police said it happened shortly before 2:30 a.m., when the 19-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree.

Both the driver and the 21-year-old passenger were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to police, the driver was complaining of pain to his upper body and may have suffered a fracture. The passenger was taken to hospital as a preventative measure.

Police believe speed and road conditions may have contributed to the crash.