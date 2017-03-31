Amit Chakma returns to sunshine list, leaves Western’s double-dip salary scandal in past
The list of Western University employees joining the province’s sunshine list is longer than ever.
According to the annual sunshine list, 1,337 employees at London’s university made $100,000 or more in 2016. For the first time since a double-dip pay scandal rocked the community in 2014, president and vice-chancellor Amit Chakma’s name is among those listed.
Chakma earned $441,354.42 in 2016 after choosing to redirect his 2015 salary towards repaying funds he received in 2014. At that time, Chakma earned $924,000.04; his base salary remained $440,000 but he received payment in lieu of a one-year administrative leave included in his first five-year contract.
The so-called “double dip” salary prompted a backlash that included a third-party review of compensation practices, the resignation of Board of Governors chair Chirag Shah, and non-confidence motions against Chakma and Shah which were ultimately defeated by members of the university’s senate.
Still, while Chakma returned to the Sunshine List in 2016, the highest-earner out of Western University was dean, professor, and medical doctor Michael Strong with $475,459.48. Listed third in order of earnings was dean and professor Robert Kennedy with $439,999.84.
Western University Sunshine List
- Michael Strong, dean/professor/medical doctor – $475,459.48
- Amit Chakma, president and vice-chancellor – $441,354.42
- Robert Kennedy, dean/professor – $439,999.84
