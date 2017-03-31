Cirque du Soleil performer carried off stage after falling during aerial trick

A Cirque du Soleil performer was injured Thursday during the opening performance of a show in Washington state.

READ MORE: Son of Cirque du Soleil co-founder dies after accident at ‘Luzia’ show in San Francisco

The accident occurred during a high-flying routine that sees acrobats soar through the air between metal swings.

“She was taking part in the Swing-to-Swing act, the final acrobatic number of the production,” Cirque du Soleil said in a statement. “All safety protocols were respected and the artist was immediately assisted by the emergency intervention team of LUZIA.”

The female performer reportedly hit a swing and landed on her back. Video taken by audience members showed the acrobat lying motionless on one of the swings as medical personnel rushed the stage.

Thanks #Seattle! What a great #Premiere! #LUZIA is here until May 21: make sure you catch it while it's in town! 🤗 https://t.co/KpfxD7RAMN pic.twitter.com/v56BXvuaWS — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) March 31, 2017

The show was halted for 15 minutes as she was taken off the stage on a backboard.

Officials with Cirque du Soleil said the performer was alert and awake and was not taken to hospital.

“At all times, the artist was fully conscious and in a stable state,” the statement said. “She will return to her activities once our coaching team will have determined that she is fully ready.”