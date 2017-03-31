Cirque du Soleil performer carried off stage after falling during aerial trick
A Cirque du Soleil performer was injured Thursday during the opening performance of a show in Washington state.
The accident occurred during a high-flying routine that sees acrobats soar through the air between metal swings.
“She was taking part in the Swing-to-Swing act, the final acrobatic number of the production,” Cirque du Soleil said in a statement. “All safety protocols were respected and the artist was immediately assisted by the emergency intervention team of LUZIA.”
The female performer reportedly hit a swing and landed on her back. Video taken by audience members showed the acrobat lying motionless on one of the swings as medical personnel rushed the stage.
The show was halted for 15 minutes as she was taken off the stage on a backboard.
Officials with Cirque du Soleil said the performer was alert and awake and was not taken to hospital.
“At all times, the artist was fully conscious and in a stable state,” the statement said. “She will return to her activities once our coaching team will have determined that she is fully ready.”
