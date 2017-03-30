Police arrest two men in North Regina after driving recklessly

Two men are facing charges after a vehicle was being operated dangerously in North Regina on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Rochdale Boulevard just after 9 a.m. after someone reported a suspicious vehicle driving recklessly.

Police saw the vehicle leaving a parking lot. The driver was speeding and broke several traffic laws on a busy street.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 600 block of Wellband Drive and arrested two men.

Cze-Sand Bannab, 19, and Keith Campbell Schell, 27, both of Regina are facing numerous charges including dangerous driving and breach of probation.