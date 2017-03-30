Harlem Globetrotters’ newest star roars through London

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to London next month and today, their latest star took to the city ’s ball scene to teach elementary school kids tricks of the trade , Thursday .

The exhibition basketball team with a social focus introduced Briana Hoops Greenwill, who kept St. Sebastian School elementary at the edge of their seats through slam dunks and finger rolls.

Sporting the team’s red , white and blue uniform, the 15 th woman to join team in its 91-year-old history, encouraged students to put their technology devices away and get on their feet instead.

“The generation is different,” said Hoops. “Things have definitely changed. Technology has taken over. That’s why we try to encourage kids leave your cellphone for a little bit, it’s not going anywhere. Just get out there and have fun and just be active and stay fit.”

The Lexington, Ky ., native started flying to cities around the world on Christmas Day and ended in London Thursday morning to promote a full-team event in the city later next month.

The star-studded roster dubbed one of the world’s most influential basketball teams is visiting London on April 15 at Budweiser Gardens to promote health and athleticism through play.

“We play basketball, we do our tricks and bring family fun to the game of basketball and a lot of smiles,” said Hoops of the 2017 World Tour. “But, we are also the ambassadors of goodwill. Going to schools and promoting great characters and being good people. Also, being fit and staying active.”

Dozens of children at St. Sebastian’s met the star through playing scrimmage games and scrumming for photos. Among the sea of roars, Fiona Eshel, 8, couldn’t help but swoon over her favourite sport – and player.

“My favourite sport is basketball and gymnastics,” she said. “I want to be like (Hoops) because she’s my favourite player.”

Colin Bennett, St. Sebastian teacher and women’s basketball coach, said a lot has changed since he began coaching girls 20 years ago.

“I ended up having to coach the girls. I found out very quickly that girls had a lot more to offer than what I was aware of when I was younger,” he said, of his first year at the Catholic school. “Girls ’ programs are pretty strong and healthy right now. Not just in London, but everywhere.”

London non-profit CYO Basketball club donated up to 100 tickets to the Globe t rotters ’ world tour stop in London, spread among three schools including C atholic schools St. Sebastion, St. Robert and St. Anne.