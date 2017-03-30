BC to make move on invasive mussels

B.C. Premier Christy Clark will be in her home riding of West Kelowna, Thursday to announce new measures against an invasive mussel.

A press conference has been called for 11:15 a.m.

Clark will be joined by area MLA’s Norm Letnick, Agriculture Minister, and Steve Thomson, Forest, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations Minister.

The announcement on the fight to keep invasive mussel species out of B.C. waterways and lakes was eluded to during Clark’s visit to Kelowna Feb. 24.

“I certainly know once it comes there is no stopping it,” Clark said. “It’s not just the cost to our environment, it’s the cost to all of the businesses there that depend on a healthy lake and healthy water system”

At the time, Clark noted the zebra and quagga mussel larvae were found in Montana.

That U.S. state is currently looking to find $11 million in funding to begin boat inspections to prevent the invasive mussel from spreading.

The invasive species has yet to be found in B.C. water, but boat inspections in 2015 and 2016 found dead mussels on boats making their way into the province.

West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater, whose community is on Okanagan Lake, has stated he would like to see, “enhanced inspection both at the Canadian border and the Alberta border.”

While boat inspection stations take place seven days a week, some are calling for 24-hour check-stops.

“One of the things that we would like to see is those patrols established for a greater period of time throughout the day so that it is monitored on a 24 hour basis,” Kelowna Chamber of Commerce President Tom Dyas said.

Once the mussel establishes itself in a waterway, there is no means of killing it.

The Great Lakes, Midwest and Colorado River basin have experienced significant economic and environmental consequences as zebra and quagga mussels clog water intakes, irrigation and water treatment infrastructure as well as negatively impacting all other aquatic life.