Canada
March 29, 2017 3:23 pm

1 woman dead after two vehicle collision Tuesday morning

Alexa-Huffman By Online Producer  Global News

A 29-year-old woman is dead after a crash north of Carlyle, Sask.

Global News
A A

A 29-year-old woman is dead after a morning collision on Highway 9, north of Carlyle, Sask.

According to police, an SUV going south and a pickup truck going north collided on the road.

The woman, who was driving the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 48-year-old man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

RCMP are still investigating the crash.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carlyle
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News