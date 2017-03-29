1 woman dead after two vehicle collision Tuesday morning
A A
A 29-year-old woman is dead after a morning collision on Highway 9, north of Carlyle, Sask.
According to police, an SUV going south and a pickup truck going north collided on the road.
The woman, who was driving the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 48-year-old man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
RCMP are still investigating the crash.Follow @AlexaHGlobal
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.