March 29, 2017 1:23 pm
Updated: March 29, 2017 2:06 pm

2 of Montreal’s electric train stations relocated to busier West Island areas

Two proposed stations in Montreal’s electric train project have been relocated in the hopes of bringing more traffic to certain parts of the West Island.

The Kirkland station is now expected to be built at the bottom of Jean Yves Street, near the southwest corner of the Benevoles soccer field.

Originally, the plan was to build it at the intersection of Saint-Charles Boulevard and Highway 40 west, but the city asked Quebec’s pension fund to reconsider.

Officials said they believe relocating closer to the RioCan shopping centre would help bring more traffic to the area.

Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson told Global News he’s pleased about the relocation and says there are also plans for a multi-level parking lot.

Gibson added there is a chance the businesses can be relocated to the RioCan Centre.

The proposed electric train network by the Caisse de Dépot

One of the proposed train stations in Pointe Claire is also expected to be relocated, slated to be built on the east side of  Fairview shopping mall, behind the Réno-Dépôt.

The train stop is expected to be fully integrated with the mall.

