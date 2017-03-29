Via Rail suspends sale of all-you-can-travel Canada 150 Youth Pass

Via Rail has suspended the sale of its Canada 150 Youth Pass due to high demand.

The national rail service temporarily suspended all sales Wednesday, following “technical difficulties” Tuesday. Via Rail promised to provide more information once the situation was resolved.

Due to high demand, sales of the Canada 150 Youth Pass are temporarily suspended.More info will follow once the situation is resolved. — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) March 29, 2017

The Canada 150 Youth Pass offered travellers aged 12 to 25 all-you-can-travel train service within Canada for the month of July for $150. The pass was also available to those over the age of 25 who hold an International Student Identity Card (ISIC).

The pass was created by Via Rail to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. All of its planned promotions will cost Via Rail $2 million in train tickets.

This isn’t the first Canada 150 promotion to see overwhelming demand: The Parks Canada website was swamped in December by eager nature-lovers looking to get their hands on a free 2017 national parks pass.