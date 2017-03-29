Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois on his ‘new approach’ to Quebec politics

Former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has been named Quebec Solidaire‘s candidate for the upcoming byelection in Gouin, following Françoise David‘s resignation due to health issues.

Nadeau-Dubois said he decided to enter politics because he believes Quebecers are ready for change – a “new approach” to provincial politics.

He claims since his candidacy announcement, the party’s membership has grown by 5,000 members, a 50 per cent increase.

“People are tired of seeing, for 30 years now, [Parti Québécois] and Liberal governments exchanging power and the situation in Quebec going nowhere,” he told Global’s Laura Casella on Global News Morning.

Referring to the provincial budget, which was released Tuesday, Nadeau-Dubois spoke of his displeasure with the Liberal leadership over the past few years.

“It’s too little because the Liberal government is trying to reinvest money in education after cutting the budget for three years in a row,” he said.

“The children that didn’t have their specialists nor resources to learn in the past three years, this new money won’t buy time back.”

“I think education should be a priority every year and not just pre-electoral years.”

Nadeau-Dubois insists he doesn’t believe anglophones will vote exclusively for the Liberals moving forward.

“I think a lot of anglophones in Quebec believe in social justice, believe in environmental justice, they believe that French should be protected in Quebec while also protecting the rights of anglophone Quebecers,” Nadeau-Dubois stated.

“I think a lot of anglophones are ready to vote for a party that puts forward those values and considers them in the project of Quebec independence.”

The Gouin byelection, which encompasses the Montreal borough of Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie is slated to take place sometime this year.