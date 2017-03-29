Crime
March 29, 2017 9:35 am

Armed robbery at 8th Street East business

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man and a woman made off with cigarettes and money in an armed robbery of an 8th Street East business in Saskatoon.

Two people made off with cash and cigarettes in an armed robbery of a Saskatoon business.

Patrol officers responded to an alarm at the business in the 1900-block of 8th Street East at around 2 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

Staff told officers a man and a woman, one armed with a knife, came into the store.

They took money from the cash register and smokes before fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking the suspects.

The man is described as possibly being indigenous, around six-feet and wearing a black winter jacket, a black hat or toque, light blue jeans and grey shoes. He had the lower half of his face concealed with a mask.

The woman is also described as possibly being indigenous, around five-foot six and wearing a white winter jacket with a black hoodie underneath and a black hood. She has a purple mask covering her face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

