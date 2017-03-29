Armed robbery at 8th Street East business

Two people made off with cash and cigarettes in an armed robbery of a Saskatoon business.

Patrol officers responded to an alarm at the business in the 1900-block of 8th Street East at around 2 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

Staff told officers a man and a woman, one armed with a knife, came into the store.

They took money from the cash register and smokes before fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking the suspects.

The man is described as possibly being indigenous, around six-feet and wearing a black winter jacket, a black hat or toque, light blue jeans and grey shoes. He had the lower half of his face concealed with a mask.

The woman is also described as possibly being indigenous, around five-foot six and wearing a white winter jacket with a black hoodie underneath and a black hood. She has a purple mask covering her face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.