Kamloops Blazers take game 3 against the Kelowna Rockets

Shots on goal were tied at 38 a piece for the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers, but Connor Ingram managed to do better in net than Michael Herringer Tuesday night.

The Blazers beat the Rockets 4-1 in Kamloops in game three of their WHL playoff series.

Cole Lind had the lone goal for the Rockets.

The series is now 2-1 for Kelowna with game four set for Wednesday night in Kamloops.