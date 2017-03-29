Kamloops Blazers take game 3 against the Kelowna Rockets
Shots on goal were tied at 38 a piece for the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers, but Connor Ingram managed to do better in net than Michael Herringer Tuesday night.
The Blazers beat the Rockets 4-1 in Kamloops in game three of their WHL playoff series.
Cole Lind had the lone goal for the Rockets.
The series is now 2-1 for Kelowna with game four set for Wednesday night in Kamloops.
