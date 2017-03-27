Montreal to spend $206,999 on temporary decorations for bus shelters

For now, bus shelters along Côte-des-Neiges Road between Cedar Avenue and Côte-Sainte-Catherine Road look like all the others in Montreal but in May, these five bus stops are due for a facelift to celebrate Montreal’s 375th birthday.

Team Denis Coderre city councillor Réal Ménard described the makeover as changes that “will promote the history of Côte-des-Neiges.”

The road was established in the 19th century to service a village built along a creek.

Today it is a main thoroughfare connecting the city’s most densely populated borough with the downtown.

But Coun. Alex Norris, sitting with the official opposition Projet Montreal, has an issue with the project.

“Five bus shelters that will have vinyl siding put on them at approximately $40,000 per bus stop. That is an immense waste of money – it just can’t be justified,” Norris said.

Shelters along Côte-des-Neiges Road will be decorated for eight months.

Meanwhile, another 25 shelters surrounding the mountain will have a rotating digital image installation for two weeks.

All told, the project will cost over $206,999 dollars and be managed by Quebecor Media.

Ménard defended the expenditure as one which will enrich the residents’ awareness of their neighbourhood. He also called out the opposition for criticizing the project.

“Does Projet Montréal support the heritage? Is Projet Montréal proud of Côte-des-Neiges. Our administration is very proud.”

Norris said he would rather see the money spent on permanent fixtures such as trees or more green spaces to celebrate the city’s birthday.

“We have to be vigilant about how we [celebrate],” Norris said. “We can’t be wasting taxpayers’ money. That will just backfire and result in public cynicism rather than celebration.”