Firefighters make 2 death-defying catches as women fall from burning apartment

Firefighters are being hailed for making a pair of heart-stopping rescues at an apartment fire in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a burning building and found a woman hanging out of a sixth-floor window.

Rescuers rushed to the fifth floor of the building in an attempt to help the woman down, but video of the incident shows the woman lose her grip and fall.

Luckily, one of the firefighters reacted quickly, grabbing the woman’s leg and pulling her to safety.

“I just attempted to catch her, and pulled her into the building with the help of my partners,” said Jiang Tiancai, the firefighter who caught the woman.

Amazingly, that was not the only death-defying catch the firefighters made. Just moments after grabbing the woman, workers caught her daughter who dropped from another window on the same floor.

“The girl had also been standing there for a very long time, and couldn’t hold on anymore. So I asked the policeman behind me to grasp me. After the [safety harness] was linked on her, I tightly held her leg. As she was falling down, I pulled her into the building,” said Wei Tingbiao, another firefighter.

It was not immediately clear what injuries the two women suffered. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

— With files from Global News