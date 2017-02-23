Little girl hangs by her head out a fourth-storey window in China

WARNING: Disturbing images

Rescuers had to act fast to save a little girl who was found dangling by her head out of a fourth-storey window in a residential building in Meizhou, China on Tuesday.

An amateur video shows the girl swinging her legs as her head appears to be caught in a grille.

Two workers climbed over the handrails of an adjacent building to save her.

One of the men held the girl up to ease the pressure on her head, while the other used some pliers to cut the grille.

The girl’s mother was reportedly at work when she was found dangling from the grille.