Boy, 12, survives fall from 6th floor apartment balcony in North York

A 12-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after falling from a sixth floor apartment balcony in North York early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. at a residential high-rise on Fountainhead Road near Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West.

Toronto police said the boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

“It was determined that he possibly fell from a balcony on the sixth floor. Police attended, ambulance attended and transported him to hospital,” Sgt. Steven Tedford said.

The building manager told Global News he was alerted by a tenant, located the boy on the grass and called 911.

“A tenant from 206 called me. They saw a child crying in front of the building. I went there with the tenant and we saw this child laying down and he could barely talk,” Rolando Duldulao said.

“I recognize the child because he lived on the sixth floor. I’ve been here for five years, so I recognize the tenants.”

The child was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Toronto police said the warm weather and the wet patch of grass the boy fell onto may have saved his life.

“Because the ground has been thawed out due to the rain and warm weather we had, that was a contributing factor in, hopefully, saving this young person’s life,” Tedford said.

The circumstances surrounding the boy’s fall is still unknown but police said their investigations leads them to believe it was due to misadventure.

