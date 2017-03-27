Report suggests marijuana could be legal by Canada Day 2018

Rumour has it that the federal Liberal government will announce legislation next month that will legalize marijuana by Canada Day 2018.

The national age limit to buy marijuana will be 18, but provinces could set a higher limit.

The provinces will have control over distribution and sales.

Pot connoisseurs who wish to grow their own marijuana would be limited to four plants per household.

Marc Emery, the Prince of Pot and owner of Cannabis Culture, tells The Morning Show he’s excited to see legislation unveiled.

Emery tells Matt and Supriya the Liberals “could be doing something great for their own future, as well as the future of Canadians, if they get it right.”

Is it about time the feds unveiled legislation? Do you think legalization will bring down black market weed?