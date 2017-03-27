Is the U.S. winning yet?

Donald Trump lost his first big presidential battle last week, on health care, when his own party refused to vote for his ‘Trumpcare’ plan scrapping a campaign promise to abolish ‘Obamacare’.

It seems even members of his Republican Party don’t want to take away the plan that Obama introduced, leaving U.S. citizens without health care.

But what is truly shocking is Donald Trump had the audacity to blame this on the Democrats.

How do you blame the opposition for the way your members vote, especially when you have a majority?

He cannot even persuade his own party to support his plan, and he expects the opposition to do so?

Where’s the logic in that?

That is like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introducing something that even his own Liberal majority rejects, then blaming it on the Conservatives.

I guess it does partially explain how some can be so brainwashed by others, until even the truth does not count.

Maybe Donald Trump is the ‘fake’ he has accused everybody else of being…

It’s too bad he has let his personality get in the way of the great opportunity his supporters have given him, to truly make American great again.

