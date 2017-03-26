Runners battle wind in Hamilton’s Around the Bay Road Race

Runners in Hamilton’s 123rd Around the Bay Road Race battled windy weather conditions this weekend.

Kenya’s Panuel Mkungo came out on top in the men’s 30-kilometre race with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 52 seconds.

The winner of the women’s 30-kilometre race was Dayna Pidhoresky of Vancouver, with a time of 1 hour, 47 minutes and 27 seconds.

Ross Proudfoot won the men’s 5-kilometre race with a final time of 14 minutes and 44 seconds, and Kate Van Buskirk came first in the women’s 5-kilometre race with a time of 16 minutes and 14 seconds.

The 400-metre-long Valley Inn Road Hill returned to the 30-kilometre course after two years removed from its location due to rail bridge reconstruction.

Over the past 12 years, the Around the Bay Road Race has partnered with St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation to raise over $2.8 million for patient care and research.​