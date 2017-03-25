Canada
March 25, 2017 5:53 pm

RCMP trying to locate Melinda Gladys Charles in northern Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Deschambault Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating Melinda Gladys Charles, 47, who was reported missing.

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are asking for the public’s help in locating Melinda Gladys Charles.

The 47-year-old woman, from Stanley Mission, was reported missing to police at around 8:40 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Mounties said she was last seen in the Deschambault Lake area.

Charles is described as being of aboriginal descent, five-feet four, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deschambault Lake RCMP at 306-632-2392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

