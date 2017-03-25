RCMP trying to locate Melinda Gladys Charles in northern Saskatchewan
RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are asking for the public’s help in locating Melinda Gladys Charles.
The 47-year-old woman, from Stanley Mission, was reported missing to police at around 8:40 p.m. CT on Thursday.
Mounties said she was last seen in the Deschambault Lake area.
Charles is described as being of aboriginal descent, five-feet four, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deschambault Lake RCMP at 306-632-2392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
