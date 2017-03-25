New recruiting structure makes it easier for Albertans to join the Army reserves

A new, made-in-Alberta recruiting initiative reduces the 30-day period between the initial submission made by an applicant looking to join the Canadian Forces Army Reserves and them getting enrolled.

The changes were explained at a special open house at the Phillip L. Debney Armoury in Edmonton Saturday.

READ MORE: Army reserve understaffed, under-equipped and not fully ready to deploy: Auditor General

Reservists are part-time military members who live and work in the community. Their commitments include working every Wednesday evening and one weekend a month. During the summer months, they participate in full-time training.

“They can be members of your community – from teachers to plumbers to carpenters – and during their off hours, they decide to serve their community by working with the reserves in a number of different trades available,” Sgt. Daniel Pagnutti said.

The changes will see reservists now help recruit new members and they will be processed locally.

“We’re completely changing the process and making it more localized and centralized,” Pagnutti explained.

Reservists learn a number of skills, including how to use weapons, drill formation, navigation and fitness.

If you’re interested in joining the reserves, regular information nights are held at the Jefferson Armoury Wednesday nights at 7 p.m.