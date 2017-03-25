RCMP issue warrant for central Alberta man in connection to recent rash of vehicle thefts

RCMP in Ponoka have issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Michael James Racicot.

RCMP say Racicot may be headed to Fort Saskatchewan or Red Deer.

He is described as:

– Caucasian

– 5’10” tall / 180 lbs.

– Black hair / blue eyes

Racicot is facing over 30 charges in relation to a series of crimes, some involving stolen vehicles.

According to RCMP, Racicot presented stolen identification after being arrested March 16, following an investigation involving stolen vehicles.

He was one of three people taken into custody, but the only one released pending a court appearance.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.