Wakaw School teacher, volleyball coach accused of touching, grabbing buttocks

A Saskatchewan teacher is facing a disciplinary hearing after being accused of touching and grabbing girl’s buttocks.

Lyle Gartner, who taught at Wakaw School and was a volleyball coach, is alleged to have either touched or grabbed the buttocks of five girls on the team between September 2011 and November 2015.

READ MORE: Teacher in Estevan facing sexual assault charges released on bail

The allegations are contained in a formal complaint posted to the Saskatchewan Professional Teacher Regulatory Board (SPTRB) website.

None of the students have been identified and none of the allegations have been proven.

Four of the students allege that at various times Gartner touched their buttocks during team pictures, as they walked past him or during practice.

One student said that Gartner met with her on Sept. 16, 2015 contrary to instructions from school officials not to meet with her alone to discuss her complaint.

She said Gartner told her that she could be playing more competitive volleyball but she would need to write a letter stating her previous allegations went too far, the touching was accidental and similar allegations would not happen in the future.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan teacher fined $10K for throwing marker at student

Another student alleged Gartner smacked her on the buttocks after she delivered a bag of volleyballs to his hotel room.

A fifth student said Gartner put his arm around her and grabbed her buttocks after a volleyball game.

Gartner will appear at a SPTRB in Regina on April 11, 2017.

If found guilty, Gartner could have his teaching certificate cancelled, suspended or allowed to continue to teach but under specific terms and conditions.