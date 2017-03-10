Teacher in Estevan facing sexual assault charges released on bail

A Saskatchewan teacher accused of sexually assaulting three teenage girls has been released on bail.

Forty-two-year-old Troy Ruzicka was arrested on March 3 following a police investigation into allegations involving a teacher at a school including students from Grades 9 to 12.



Ruzicka is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child luring, sexual exploitation and child pornography offences.

His next court appearance is set for April 10th.