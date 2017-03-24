Edmonton-area schools ordered to allow gay-straight alliances for LGBTQ students

Two private Baptist schools in Alberta have been ordered by the province to allow the establishment of student-run gay-straight alliances.

The order from Education Minister David Eggen affects Meadows Baptist Academy and the Harvest Baptist Academy — both in the Edmonton area and both run by the Independent Baptist Christian

Education Society.

The government says that although an anti-bullying policy was set up, the society told the province that gay-straight alliances are not compatible with their Christian beliefs and the mission of their schools.

In a tweet sent on Thursday night, Eggen reaffirmed his government’s support for LGBTQ students, saying all students in Alberta are welcome to establish such alliances.

“It’s very important” to make sure that we are sending a clear message to all Albertans – and to all Alberta students – that they will have a safe and caring environment,” Eggen said while appearing on Global Edmonton on Friday morning.

“We know that when students feel supported they’re much more likely to be successful in school and have a more balanced life.”

When asked what happens if the schools don’t comply, Eggen said there would be “serious consequences” should students at the school wish to form a gay-straight alliance but be barred from doing so.

“We’ll see how this does play out,” he said.

With files from Melissa Gilligan