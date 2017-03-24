Freezing rain warning issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain for parts of the Greater Toronto Area for Friday morning.
The weather agency said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
The freezing rain is expected to taper off by mid-morning.
The regions affected include:
- Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region
- Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region
- Caledon
Environment Canada is reminding motorists to slow down in slippery conditions and to make sure there is enough distance between vehicles.
