Video shows Theresa May, British MPs fleeing Parliament after attack

Video shot by a British Member of Parliament shows the initial panic that ensued inside the building on Wednesday as word got out of an attack outside.

Lawmaker David Davies was in Portcullis House in Westminster when, what appears to be a security warden, shouts for people to get “straight back” repeatedly.

Davies asks ‘is he coming?’ before running inside along with several others.

A knife-wielding attacker driving an SUV on Wednesday mowed down pedestrians, killing two on Westminster Bridge before breaching Parliament’s grounds and fatally stabbing a police officer.

A 75-year-old victim on the bridge died late on Thursday of his wounds, police said. At least 30 people were injured.