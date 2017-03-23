World
March 23, 2017 11:28 pm

Video shows Theresa May, British MPs fleeing Parliament after attack

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Video shows U.K. PM evacuating Parliament following deadly attack

A A

Video shot by a British Member of Parliament shows the initial panic that ensued inside the building on Wednesday as word got out of an attack outside.

Lawmaker David Davies was in Portcullis House in Westminster when, what appears to be a security warden, shouts for people to get “straight back” repeatedly.

Davies asks ‘is he coming?’ before running inside along with several others.

READ MORE: London terror attack: Police say 75-year-old victim has succumbed to his injuries

A knife-wielding attacker driving an SUV on Wednesday mowed down pedestrians, killing two on Westminster Bridge before breaching Parliament’s grounds and fatally stabbing a police officer.

A 75-year-old victim on the bridge died late on Thursday of his wounds, police said. At least 30 people were injured.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
British Parliament
British parliament attack
Theresa May
UK Parliament
UK parliament attack
Westminster Attack
Westminster Bridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News