Oil and gas company Tenaris reopens Calgary Prudential pipe manufacturing plant

Tenaris is resuming manufacturing operations at its Calgary Prudential facility in July 2017, the company announced Thursday.

The move means about 100 union employees will be brought back to work.

Low oil and gas prices and “the impact of unfairly traded imports” had caused what the company called a two-year interruption.

“Growth opportunities through our Rig Direct commercial strategy, greater stability in oil and gas prices, trade remedies against certain unfair trade, and a renewed commitment from our employees has given us the confidence to resume operations,” Guillermo Moreno, vice-president and managing director for Tenaris in Canada, said in a statement.

Tenaris will also be expanding Canadian operations with a $20-million multi-year investment in a Grande Prairie service centre, set to open later in 2016.

The company said its manufacturing facility produces electric resistance welded (ERW) line pipe, casing and tubing for the Canadian oil and gas industry.

Tenaris also resumed operations at its seamless pipe facility, AlgomaTubes, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in November 2016.