Katey Sagal details her affair with Gene Simmons: ‘He was quite persuasive’

Katey Sagal opens up about her longtime affair with KISS superstar Gene Simmons and how the rock star helped jump start her career.

Sagal, 62, details their first encounter in her new memoir Grace Notes: My Recollections. The Sons of Anarchy star reveals she first met the KISS front man in her 20s while working as a singing waitress at a Los Angeles restaurant — according to NY Daily News.

She writes that Simmons, 4 years her elder, came into the restaurant Sagal was working at. After singing for him, Sagal took Simmons home “because he was quite persuasive, and I like men.”

The Golden Globe-winner admits she was attracted to Simmons because he was “weird” and “he was cute and had a lot of confidence.”

The relationship would go beyond the bedroom. Simmons later helped Sagal and her band get signed to KISS‘ record label, one of her first big breaks in the music business.

Sagal’s band fizzled out, but the two entertainers continued their affair long-after. The two split because of idealistic differences, but Sagal always “fantasied” she would be the one to change him.

Grace Notes: My Recollections was released yesterday and is available now on Amazon.