Halifax police lay charges in 2005 homicide of Naomi Kidston

Twelve years after her death, Halifax Regional Police have laid charges in connection with the homicide of Naomi Kidston.

The 26-year-old’s body was found in an apartment on River Road on June 7, 2005.

Donald Murray Peters, 50, was arrested Wednesday in Saint John, N.B.

Peters was brought back to Halifax and charged with second degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police say cold case investigators have worked diligently on this murder since 2005.

“We’re hopeful that today’s developments will provide some measure of comfort to her family and friends,” said Const. Dianne Penfound in a news release.

The investigation into Kidston’s death is ongoing and investigators are continuing to ask anyone who may have information to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips in the case can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Kidson’s case was added to the Nova Scotia Major Unsolved Crimes Program in 2015. The program offers a reward of up to $150,000 for those who provide information that lead to an arrest and conviction.

It’s unclear at this time if the program played a part in the arrest of Peters.

